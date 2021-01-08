Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $70.07 and last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 12876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.95.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.46.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -270.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

