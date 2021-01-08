Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 14315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Capri in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Capri by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Capri by 11.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

