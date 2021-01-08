Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Itaú Unibanco Call Options (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 83,915 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,070% compared to the typical volume of 7,172 call options.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,919,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,742 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITUB. ValuEngine raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

