AAR Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,371 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,421% compared to the typical volume of 369 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AAR by 120.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 224,864 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 210.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 179.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 188,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 362.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -64.37 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

