Cal-Maine Foods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,251 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,638% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.
In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CALM opened at $38.89 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
