Gerdau Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,301% compared to the typical volume of 733 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 260,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 7.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 87.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,717,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 800,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 981,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGB. ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE GGB opened at $5.42 on Friday. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.