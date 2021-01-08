Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $14.50 to $18.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wajax from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Wajax from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Wajax has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.