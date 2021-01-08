Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamaha Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.33. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

