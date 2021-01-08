Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$30.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCG. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.83.

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$31.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. Home Capital Group Inc. has a one year low of C$13.67 and a one year high of C$34.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.24.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$136.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.8599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

