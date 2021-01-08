CIBC Raises Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$81.00

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LNR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

TSE:LNR opened at C$71.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$65.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 5.9800003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Wade purchased 555 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.94 per share, with a total value of C$38,816.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at C$154,987.04. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,391,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,564,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,723 shares of company stock worth $3,504,691.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

