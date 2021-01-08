National Bank Financial Raises Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$3.50

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock opened at C$2.96 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a current ratio of 19.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$625.76 million and a PE ratio of -75.90.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,012,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,791,974.40. Insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634 over the last three months.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

