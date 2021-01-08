NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock opened at C$25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. NFI Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.12 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.01.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$678.49 million. Research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.5716617 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -37.35%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

