Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) vs. ZST Digital Networks (OTCMKTS:ZSTN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and ZST Digital Networks (OTCMKTS:ZSTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airgain and ZST Digital Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $55.74 million 3.01 $930,000.00 $0.09 191.00 ZST Digital Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than ZST Digital Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and ZST Digital Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -4.39% -4.50% -4.02% ZST Digital Networks N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Airgain has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZST Digital Networks has a beta of -2.18, meaning that its stock price is 318% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Airgain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of ZST Digital Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Airgain and ZST Digital Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZST Digital Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airgain presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Airgain’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than ZST Digital Networks.

Summary

Airgain beats ZST Digital Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ZST Digital Networks Company Profile

ZST Digital Networks, Inc. engages in supplying digital and optical network equipment and providing installation services to cable system operators in China, as well as in providing GPS location and tracking services to local logistics and transportation companies in China. It offers a line of IPTV devices that are used to provide bundled cable television, Internet, and telephone services to residential and commercial customers. The company has assisted in the installation and construction of approximately 400 local cable networks in approximately 90 municipal districts, counties, townships, and enterprises. ZST Digital Networks has also launched a commercial line of vehicle tracking devices utilizing its GPS tracking technologies and support services for transport-related enterprises to track, monitor, and optimize their businesses. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Zhengzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

