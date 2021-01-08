Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) (LON:CMX) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) (LON:CMX) were down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66). Approximately 173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.89. The firm has a market cap of £10.62 million and a PE ratio of -9.53.

Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) Company Profile (LON:CMX)

Catalyst Media Group plc supplies products and services to the online and retail betting markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers data, streaming, pictures, and gaming content across a range of sports with a focus on horse racing and greyhounds. It also provides specialized broadcast solutions, including HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite internet, teleport, and fiber services.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.