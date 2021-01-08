Procyon (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Shares Up 14.3%

Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) shares shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 3,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Procyon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCYN)

Procyon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets proprietary medical products for use in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin problems primarily in the United States. The company offers advanced skin and wound care products, including the hydrogel wound dressing products, post op surgical kits, saline wound washes, care lotions, and barrier lotions to promote healing in wound and problematic skin conditions under the AMERIGEL brand name.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Procyon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procyon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.