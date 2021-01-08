KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.72% of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

