Wedbush Weighs in on Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the company will earn ($13.95) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. 140166 began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.27 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

