Airbnb, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($13.97) Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($13.97) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 140166 started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.48.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.27 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.