Brokers Offer Predictions for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.90 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

