Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAP. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.03 ($17.68).

ETR CAP opened at €21.35 ($25.12) on Monday. Encavis AG has a 12 month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 12 month high of €21.40 ($25.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 496.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

