Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DDAIF. BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

DDAIF opened at $70.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 416.76, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $72.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

