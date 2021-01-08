Nord/LB Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €23.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.17 ($30.78).

EVK stock opened at €27.03 ($31.80) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.00. Evonik Industries AG has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

