The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $307.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group raised The Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.75.

NYSE BA opened at $212.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.18 and its 200 day moving average is $182.38. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $640,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

