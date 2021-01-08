Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.98). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

MEOH opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 82.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 365,002 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 97.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 240,207 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Methanex by 32.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Methanex by 14.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

