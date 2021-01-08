The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €181.00 Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €172.07 ($202.43).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €148.20 ($174.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €186.84 ($219.81). The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is €149.37 and its 200 day moving average is €140.89.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

