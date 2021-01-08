Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.36 Per Share (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $10.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.86.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.33.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $356.17 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

