Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($9.03) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.88). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.30.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $151.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

