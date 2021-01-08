Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.20.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$34.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.72. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.82 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

