Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$31.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$25.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.55.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

