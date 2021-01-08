Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$31.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$25.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.55.
Quebecor Company Profile
