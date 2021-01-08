Canaccord Genuity Increases TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target to C$27.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.61.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock opened at C$26.31 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of C$18.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$33.94 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.06.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

