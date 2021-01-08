Scotiabank Raises Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.50

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.53.

Get Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) alerts:

Shares of WEF opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. Western Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$499.01 million and a P/E ratio of -16.63.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.