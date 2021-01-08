TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE TMR opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. TMAC Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The stock has a market cap of C$285.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$70.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

