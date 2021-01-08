Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 13th (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights’ (NASDAQ:BLI) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 13th. Berkeley Lights had issued 8,100,000 shares in its public offering on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $178,200,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of Berkeley Lights’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

BLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $89.06 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $99,322,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $29,935,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

