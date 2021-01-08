HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Up 7.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) shot up 7.9% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $77.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $78.45 and last traded at $76.32. 1,374,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 918,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,356 shares of company stock worth $1,420,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after buying an additional 1,247,824 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,938 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after buying an additional 780,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,479,000 after buying an additional 580,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,558.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

