James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Up 9.6% on Analyst Upgrade

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s stock price shot up 9.6% on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.48. 478,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 313,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Get James River Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in James River Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 681.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

About James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.