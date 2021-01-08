CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. CNO Financial Group traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 76712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In related news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $944,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

