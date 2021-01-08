Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $260.00. The company traded as high as $231.04 and last traded at $230.33, with a volume of 5674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.95.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MOH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.92.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

