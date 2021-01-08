Owens Corning Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,420 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,653% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

NYSE:OC opened at $79.61 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Owens Corning by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Owens Corning by 16.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.48.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

