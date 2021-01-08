Traders Purchase High Volume of Vistra Call Options (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 19,175 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 910% compared to the average volume of 1,898 call options.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST opened at $20.18 on Friday. Vistra has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

