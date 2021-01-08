ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MJ)

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 22,885 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,154 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $16.96 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.