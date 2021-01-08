Sun Communities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 853 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,346% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $143.18 on Friday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,217,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after purchasing an additional 318,438 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sun Communities by 8.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,944,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,427,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,640,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sun Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

