Sun Communities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 853 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,346% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.
Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $143.18 on Friday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.89.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,217,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,976,000 after purchasing an additional 318,438 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sun Communities by 8.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,944,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,427,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,640,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sun Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
