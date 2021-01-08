Head-To-Head Comparison: Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 7.14 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -365.20

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enel Generación Chile and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00

Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.81%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Clearway Energy pays out -1,270.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Clearway Energy 3.81% 2.27% 0.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Enel Generación Chile on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,530 net MW thermal equivalent; and electric generation capacity of 139 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. Clearway Energy, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

