ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) versus Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Head-To-Head Survey

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ATA Creativity Global and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential downside of 10.26%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Lincoln Educational Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 2.20 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $273.34 million 0.63 $2.02 million $0.08 81.25

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01% Lincoln Educational Services 4.12% 27.42% 6.15%

Volatility & Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades, including welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning programs; healthcare services comprising nursing, dental assistant, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology. The company operates 22 campuses in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, as well as associated brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,285 students enrolled at 22 campuses. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in West Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.