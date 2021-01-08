Zacks: Brokerages Expect LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LAIX will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter.

NYSE:LAIX opened at $1.46 on Friday. LAIX has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

