National Bank Financial Boosts Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$12.75

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

TSE FOOD opened at C$13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$872.00 million and a PE ratio of -185.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.97. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

