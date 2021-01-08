TD Securities Increases Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$8.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$7.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

