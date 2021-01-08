Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of CNE stock opened at C$3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$2.69 and a 12-month high of C$4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$664.49 million and a P/E ratio of 33.94.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$85.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

