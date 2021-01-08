CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.63.

TSE CAE opened at C$34.29 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 160.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.31.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

