Wedbush Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of ZION opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.