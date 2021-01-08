Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
BAC stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 137,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
Recommended Story: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.