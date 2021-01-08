Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

BAC stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 137,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

